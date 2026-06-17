NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2329 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2329 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.50 147.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6479 2.7034 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1988 3.2541 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.10 17.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.59 90.74 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1086 1.0881 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 432.25 435.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9600 3.9500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 3.2950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.70 316.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0400 11.1500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.6225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7670 0.7670

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4825 6.4890

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7043 0.7353

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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