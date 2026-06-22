Where Does the 3rd or 4th Person Sleep? The Magic of Cruise Ship Pullman Beds

Cruise ship cabins are masterpieces of space-saving engineering, and nothing proves that quite like the Pullman bed. The term “Pullman”…

Cruise ship cabins are masterpieces of space-saving engineering, and nothing proves that quite like the Pullman bed. The term “Pullman” derives from George Pullman and the Pullman Company, which revolutionized luxury train travel in the 19th century with “sleeping cars” made possible by fold-down upper berths.

Today, Pullman beds can be found on most major cruise lines and serve as a great money-saving cruise hack, as they allow up to four people to share a standard cabin. Read on to find out how these sleep accommodations work, which lines offer them and who they are best suited for.

How does a Pullman bed work?

Pullman beds can be pulled down from the ceiling or folded out of a cabin wall to create an upper bunk above the main twin beds. During the day, the bed is concealed in the ceiling or wall panel to allow for more floor space; at night, your cabin steward will set up the Pullman bed for you (with the corresponding ladder and safety rail) and stow it again at the start of each day.

Who should (and shouldn’t) sleep in a Pullman bed?

Pullman beds are best suited for older kids, teens or groups of solo adults looking to split cabin costs without sharing beds. Because you have to climb up a small ladder to reach the bed, it may not be suitable for young children or passengers with mobility limitations. Additionally, the space between the top of the bed and the ceiling is tight, so it may be challenging for tall adults or those weighing more than 250 pounds (cruise lines often impose weight restrictions for upper Pullman beds).

Pullman bed vs. sofa bed: What’s the difference?

Of course, booking a cabin with a Pullman bed isn’t the only method for fitting more travel companions in a standard stateroom. Sofa beds are another option. While sofa beds save space during the day (and act as a sitting area), they can eat up floor space at night, often blocking the path to the balcony or cabin door.

What’s more, the mattress quality on sofa beds can vary. Sofa bed mattresses must be able to bend in half or thirds to fit inside the couch frame. This means the mattress has to be relatively thin, and sleepers may feel the metal support bars underneath. Because Pullman beds don’t have to fold in half, they often use more comfortable mattresses.

How to know if your cabin has a Pullman bed

Because they’re considered the industry standard for configuring standard-sized rooms to accommodate a third or fourth guest, Pullman beds are offered on almost all mainstream cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises and more. However, Pullman beds are not available in every room. For example, if a cruise ship has 2,000 cabins, only 400 of them might be outfitted with Pullman hardware.

When booking a cabin with a Pullman bed, read the stateroom descriptions on the cruise line websites carefully. Some descriptions will clearly spell out how many passengers can fit in the room and the exact bed configurations available with words like “upper berths” or “pull-down beds.” For others, you may have to look at the deck plans to see which rooms have an upper Pullman berth available, or include labels like “quad occupancy” or “triple stateroom” in the description.

If you’re unsure whether your chosen stateroom is equipped with a Pullman bed, contact the cruise line for guidance when booking; a reservation agent will be able to verify which cabins can accommodate third and fourth guests.

The pros and cons of booking a room with a Pullman

Booking a cabin with a Pullman bed can be a great money-saving tactic, but there are a few drawbacks to consider. In addition to the headroom hazard, the ladder presents another obstacle, preventing easy access to the side of the lower bed/nightstand. Climbing down a ladder in the dark to use the bathroom during a rocky night at sea can also be tricky. But, for some travelers, the benefits of the additional floor space, mattress comfort and ability to fit up to four people in one stateroom outweigh any inconveniences.

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Ann Henson is the assistant managing editor for the Travel section at U.S. News & World Report. With more than 12 years of journalism experience, she provides writing and editing assistance for U.S. News Travel’s ranking products, including Best Travel Insurance, Best Hotels, Best Cruises, Best Vacations and the Best Travel Rewards Programs.

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Where Does the 3rd or 4th Person Sleep? The Magic of Cruise Ship Pullman Beds originally appeared on usnews.com