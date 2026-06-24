Trip.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $363 million in its first…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $363 million in its first quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 83 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period.

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