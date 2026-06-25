TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $334.1…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $334.1 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $4.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.07 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $19.57 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.25 to $4.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $18.2 billion to $19 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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