Sunbelt Rentals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. (SUNB) on Tuesday reported net income…

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. (SUNB) on Tuesday reported net income of $226 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.33 billion, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.15 billion.

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