Sprinklr: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $219.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to be 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $214 million to $215 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 48 cents to 49 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $866.5 million to $868.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXM

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