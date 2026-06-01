Rocky Mountain Chocolate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) on Monday reported a loss of…

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) on Monday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Durango, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The confectionery producer and retailer posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.6 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27.5 million.

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