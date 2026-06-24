Paychex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $420.6 million.…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $420.6 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.76 billion, or $4.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.