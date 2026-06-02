Oddity Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its first quarter.

The Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $197.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODD

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