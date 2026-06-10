Not Losing Weight on Wegovy? Why GLP-1s Work for Some and Not Others

After months of successful weight loss, Eshaan Jain’s progress had halted after switching to Wegovy. The food noise instantly came…

After months of successful weight loss, Eshaan Jain’s progress had halted after switching to Wegovy. The food noise instantly came back after switching from Zepbound to Wegovy during a promotion, says Jain, a GLP-1 medication user from Chicago.

“I constantly craved more food, and my sugar cravings were back too.”

“I stayed on Wegovy for three months, titrating all the way up, but it had absolutely zero effect on my weight. I didn’t lose a single pound in three months.”

He has since switched back to Zepbound and now feels more motivated with decisions about his food and health.

Stories like Jain’s are a reminder that while GLP-1 medications have transformed obesity treatment and weight loss, they aren’t magic or universally effective. Everyone’s biology, underlying health and lifestyle can influence results.

Read on to learn why GLP-1 medications like Wegovy or Ozempic work for some and not others, reasons why you’re not losing weight on a GLP-1, weight loss plateaus, GLP-1 resistant genes and how your GLP-1 routine could be affecting your weight loss results.

[READ: Supplements for GLP-1 Users: Essential Vitamins, Protein and Side Effect Relief]

What Are GLP-1 Medications?

GLP-1 agonists are a group of medications that support the GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide) hormone. This naturally occurring gut hormone serves as a chemical messenger for three key roles in the body:

— Lowering blood sugar

— Slowing digestion

— Signaling fullness to the brain as you eat

There are two main types of GLP-1 medications in 2026:

Type of GLP-1 Medication names How does it work? Single agonist Generic: Semaglutide, orforglipron

Brands: Ozempic, Wegovy, Victoza, Foundayo Lab-made mimic of natural GLP-1 that binds to receptors in the pancreas and brain Dual agonist Generic: Tirzepatide

Brands: Mounjaro, Zepbound In addition to the above, dual-agonists also bind to GIP (gastric inhibitory polypeptide) receptors, which increases insulin sensitivity

[READ: Semaglutide vs. Tirzepatide for Weight Loss]

The Truth About the GLP-1 Weight Loss Journey

It’s hard to escape the GLP-1 buzz right now. From celebrity headlines and endorsements, TikTok transformations and television commercials, GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic have become synonymous with weight loss. And while GLP-1 drugs are used for an array of conditions, from obesity to diabetes to cardiovascular disease, not everyone experiences the type of dramatic weight loss results often highlighted online.

“Social media has created the impression that everyone loses massive amounts of weight on GLP-1s,” says Dr. Fernando Ovalle, a board-certified obesity medicine physician based in Orlando. “But there is a spectrum of response.”

However, even just a 5% weight reduction can produce meaningful improvements in your health, Ovalle notes.

Another important factor to consider is tolerability, Ovalle says. “Some patients cannot escalate to the most effective dose because of gastrointestinal upset, so they never fully reach the medication’s therapeutic potential.”

Are you facing a true weight plateau or just a normal pause?

You might think you are not losing weight on Wegovy or another GLP-1 drug, but there’s no need to panic just because the scale isn’t moving right now.

There is a difference between a weight loss plateau and being a Wegovy nonresponder or nonresponsive to another GLP-1 medication. Nonresponse to a GLP-1 means you have had less than a 0.5% decrease in A1c levels (a common blood test ordered for diabetes monitoring) or weight loss of less than 5% of initial body weight after a year of GLP-1 treatment at the maximum tolerated dose.

Temporary weight loss plateau vs. true nonresponse to GLP-1 medication

Here is how to tell if you are facing a temporary plateau or a true nonresponse to a GLP-1 medication:

Temporary weight loss plateau Chronic nonresponse to GLP-1 medication Duration 2-3 weeks 6+ months Weight loss Stalled, usually after initial weight loss Less than 5% total weight loss from baseline weight Hunger signals Feeling full, not thinking about food often Hunger and food noise never left Blood sugar Staying stable and controlled, or A1c improved A1c fails to drop or blood sugar does not improve from baseline levels Cause Natural adaptation to weight loss, skipping or forgetting medication doses, lifestyle changes Genetic resistance, unaddressed or undiagnosed underlying conditions

[READ: GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: A Doctor Answers 10 Top Questions on Side Effects, Muscle Loss & Long-Term Use]

Your Unique Biology and the Genetic “Glitch”

Across multiple published studies, GLP-1 medication nonresponse is thought to range between 10% to 25%. Interestingly, up to one-third of individuals may be hyperresponsive, according to a small study published by BMJ Open. Hyperresponse was more common amongst females.

GLP-1 response and weight loss doesn’t begin or end at the same place for everyone.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about weight loss medications in general is that they should produce identical results for everyone,” Ovalle says.

Weight and obesity is complex, and patients vary in the following, Ovalle says:

— Appetite regulation

— Insulin resistance

— Genetics

— Metabolic adaptations

— Hunger signals

— Sleep

— Stress

— Medications

— Body composition

So it naturally follows that a weight loss medication response varies from person to person, he says.

Why some people are naturally resistant to the drug

Some people are naturally resistant to GLP-1 medications due to specific genetic variations. For example:

— Mutations in the GLP1R gene, which can alter the shape of the GLP-1 receptor, making it harder for GLP-1 to bind and work effectively — up to 60% of people have some type of mutation in this gene.

— Mutations in the PAM gene, which causes resistance to GLP-1 working and can make standard doses significantly less effective — up to 10% of individuals may have it .

— Mutations in GIPR gene, which changes the shape of the GIP receptor, making response to dual agonist GLP-1s weaker

Just because someone has a mutation does that mean GLP-1s won’t work?

Not necessarily. Having a GLP-1 gene mutation does not automatically mean that a GLP-1 won’t work at all for you. Having a gene variant, such as GLP1R, PAM or GIPR could mean your GLP-1 is less effective and you need a higher dose along with other lifestyle modifications, or a mutation could make you more responsive to a GLP-1 than the average person.

Does insurance cover GLP-1 gene mutation testing?

Generally, insurance does not cover GLP-1 gene mutation testing in 2026. There are currently no Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines that suggest a genetic test before trialing a GLP-1 medication. Out-of-pocket costs for genetic testing for GLP-1-related gene mutations range from $200 to $400 dollars. Alternatively, you can use a trial and error method with your medical provider to determine which GLP-1 medication is right for you.

[READ: Maintaining Weight Loss After Stopping GLP-1s: The Expert Guide]

9 Reasons Your GLP-1 Isn’t Working

There are people who technically “respond” biologically to GLP-1s, but don’t lose as much weight as expected because of other factors, Ovalle says.

Here are nine reasons that your GLP-1 isn’t working or stopped working as effectively.

1. Changing or skipping your dose

If you are on a lower or “stepping stone” dose, you might not see much weight loss yet on your GLP-1. It usually takes at least one month to titrate up to the highest dose of a GLP-1 medication. However, some patients respond dramatically even at lower doses, while others have a much more modest effect despite reaching full dosing, Ovalle says.

If you are skipping doses due to side effects like nausea or stomach ache, make sure to reach out to your healthcare provider so they can evaluate if you need to go down a step, wait longer to increase the dose or stop the medication altogether.

2. The impact of skipping weeks or changing your routine

Fortunately, “skipping a dose has little to no effect on your GLP1 response,” says Dr. Rami Lutfi, a medical director for bariatric and general surgery at Carrum Health in Chicago. “GLP-1s can stay in your system for one month.”

However, if you skip more than two weeks, it can lead to increased side effects like nausea and vomiting, Lutfi says. Changing your routine, like getting less sleep, more stress or changing mealtimes can yield to changes in your progress, but fluctuations in weight are normal, usually within about two to four pounds, he adds.

3. Health conditions that fight against weight loss

If you have an underlying condition, it may be fighting against your GLP-1 by impacting your metabolism or hormone response.

— Insulin resistance, including prediabetes: This makes it harder for your body to regulate blood sugar, which can blunt weight loss response.

— Underactive thyroid: This slows your metabolism and makes it harder to burn calories, even with GLP-1-induced appetite suppression.

— Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS): This can cause hormonal changes and insulin resistance that make it more difficult to lose weight.

— Menopause or perimenopause: Hormonal shifts can change weight loss patterns and how fat is stored within the body.

— Sleep apnea: Poor sleep causes an increase in hunger hormones.

4. Food noise

Food noise

is a nonmedical shorthand term for the experience of consistently thinking about what to eat next, having cravings or having a mental pull towards food, even when you may not be physically hungry.

GLP-1 medications work by reducing hunger signals in the brain, thereby decreasing food noise. If you have a very high baseline food noise, it might take longer or a higher dose for a GLP-1 for food noise to substantially decrease.

5. Everyday prescriptions might be working against you

There could be medications pushing appetite and weight in the opposite direction, Ovalle says, such as:

— Steroids: “Steroids increase appetite, fluid retention and insulin resistance,” Ovalle says.

— Psychiatric medications: “Some psychiatric medications, especially paroxetine, mirtazapine and tricyclic antidepressants like amitriptyline can increase cravings or make weight loss much harder,” Ovalle says.

— Insulin: “Diabetes medications, like insulin can promote weight gain,” Ovalle says.

— Sulfonylureas: Sulfonylureas, like glipizide can also promote weight gain, he adds.

— Certain blood pressure medications: “Blood pressure medicines in the beta blocker class, especially older ones like metoprolol, atenolol, and propranolol, can sometimes make weight loss harder by lowering exercise tolerance, increasing fatigue or slightly reducing metabolic rate,” Ovalle says.

— Allergy medications: “Some older, sedating allergy medications in the antihistamine class such as Benadryl may increase appetite or fatigue in certain patients,” Ovalle says.

Don’t stop taking a medication just because you think your GLP-1 isn’t working without asking your physician to review your medications. In many cases, there is a more weight-neutral alternative in that same medication category that will be more conducive to your GLP-1 regimen, Ovalle says.

6. Liquid calories and the snacking trap

Unintentional liquid calories from a single sugary coffee (up to 500 calories), a meal-replacement smoothie (300–1,000 calories) or alcohol (100-300 calories or more) can quickly erase the calorie deficit required for weight loss. It takes a calorie deficit of about 3,500 calories to lose one pound.

While these foods are not “off-limits,” it’s all about a healthy balance.

7. How high stress and poor sleep steal your progress

Chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which can increase appetite and cravings for high-calorie foods. Cortisol also encourages the body to store fat, particularly around the midsection.

Inadequate sleep disrupts hunger hormones, like ghrelin and leptin, which control hunger and satiety, respectively, making it harder to feel full and easier to overeat. Poor sleep and stress can heavily impede GLP-1 weight loss.

8. The accidental metabolism slowdown

While on a GLP-1, it’s also easy to undereat due to the lack of food noise and hunger suppression. This causes a decrease in metabolism.

“This is when caloric intake is at an extreme low it signals your body to go into starvation mode. This causes your metabolic rate to slow down to conserve energy and leads to a stall in weight loss, and even in some scenarios, weight gain,” Lutfi says.

“When this is suspected, I ask patients to keep a food log. I have had scenarios where patients were under the impression that they were consuming more than they thought. Doing a food journal helps identify areas of change and allows the patient to self-reflect on what they have been consuming,” he adds.

In addition, weight loss from GLP-1s often causes a loss of lean muscle, which lowers resting metabolic weight, meaning you need fewer calories to maintain your weight, and so weight loss progression can stall.

9. Taking the wrong GLP-1

Since everyone is different, certain GLP-1 medications could be more effective for you than others. In some cases, what looks like a poor response might be a sign that a different medication or formulation would be more appropriate.

Although Jain did not have much progress on Wegovy, when he took Zepbound, he was consistently losing 6 to 8 pounds a month, and his labs were improving according to his medical provider. This is why it is important to work with a trustworthy medical provider who can make those adjustments with you over time as needed.

Practical Steps to Take If the Scale Won’t Budge

If the scale won’t budge, fill out this questionnaire and show it to your medical provider.

1. Have I kept a detailed food and weight log for at least three weeks? (Bring a copy to your next appointment)

2. Am I taking my medication consistently at the exact prescribed dose and schedule?

3. Has my weight truly stalled for more than three consecutive weeks?

4. Am I experiencing significant side effects like nausea?

5. Have high stress levels or disruptions to my sleep routine occurred recently?

6. Am I taking any new prescriptions (like steroids or beta-blockers) or supplements?

7. Am I dealing with “food noise” that disrupts my day?

8. Have I received any new medical diagnosis or abnormal labs or imaging?

After you have filled out the above questionnaire, make an appointment to talk to the medical provider who prescribed the GLP-1 to go through your responses. They may recommend changing your dose, checking your thyroid or changing to a new GLP-1. In other cases, your provider may make a lifestyle recommendation, Lutfi says, such as:

— Consuming 80-100 grams of protein a day

— Drinking 64 oz. of water

— Getting 7-9 hours of sleep per night

— Increasing physical activity and exercise, including strength training

Frequently Asked Questions

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Not Losing Weight on Wegovy? Why GLP-1s Work for Some and Not Others originally appeared on usnews.com