No Passport? No Problem: 5 Fun “Closed-Loop” Cruises to Book Now

While the list of top places to visit in the U.S. is seemingly never-ending, some travelers without passports may still…

While the list of top places to visit in the U.S. is seemingly never-ending, some travelers without passports may still desire a vacation outside of America from time to time. One easy way to scratch this itch is with a closed-loop cruise.

Read on to discover everything you need to know about these voyages — from what they are to the passport requirements to the variety of itineraries you should consider for your next getaway.

Seattle Round-Trip to Alaska

Most closed-loop Alaska cruises start and end in Seattle or San Francisco. Other Alaska sailings embark from Los Angeles or Seward and Whittier, Alaska; however, they are not all closed-loop itineraries, as some start and end in different ports. Several voyages also originate in Vancouver, British Columbia, but U.S. cruisers will always need to show a valid passport for these Canada-based cruises.

Princess Cruises‘ 7-Day Inside Passage cruise is a classic journey through The Great Land. You’ll sail round-trip from Seattle and enjoy Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, Alaska; Victoria, British Columbia; and a day of scenic cruising through Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier to view glaciers and wildlife.

New York City Round-Trip to Canada and New England

East Coast sailors without a passport can easily visit Canada with a closed-loop cruise from ports like New York City; Cape Liberty, New Jersey; Boston; or Baltimore. This is an especially popular route for a fall cruise, when the weather is crisp and the foliage in these destinations boasts bright shades of red, orange and yellow.

Hop aboard an autumn voyage with Crystal round-trip from New York City to experience Canada and New England in luxury. You’ll make stops in Newport, Rhode Island; Portland and Eastport, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Halifax, Nova Scotia — then relax with a day at sea before returning to the Big Apple.

Fort Lauderdale Round-Trip to the Bahamas

A passport is not required on a closed-loop sailing between Florida and the Bahamas, but you may still want to bring one along in the (unlikely) event that you need to disembark early and fly home from the islands. Several cruise lines offer round-trip Bahamas sailings from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando and other Florida ports.

A five-night Bahamas cruise with Disney Cruise Line is a great option for families with kids who don’t yet have passports. Passengers will sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale to Nassau and both of Disney’s private islands: Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Southern California Round-Trip to Mexico

Cruisers on the West Coast can embark on closed-loop voyages to Mexico from U.S. ports in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco through a variety of cruise operators. Itineraries may include a mix of Mexico and U.S. ports, such as Catalina Island, California; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and more.

Virgin Voyages‘ weeklong Mexican Riviera Cruise departs from Los Angeles and includes one fun-filled day at sea before visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Cruisers will then have two more days at sea before returning to Los Angeles on this round-trip voyage.

Cape Liberty Round-Trip to Bermuda

Travelers can sail to the picturesque pink sands of Bermuda from a number of East Coast departure ports, including New York City; Cape Liberty, New Jersey; Baltimore; Boston; Norfolk, Virginia; Philadelphia; and select ports in Florida. Many Bermuda cruises are closed-loop, but cruisers should be mindful of repositioning or trans-Atlantic voyages that will require a passport.

For an easy escape round-trip from Cape Liberty, book a weeklong Bermuda cruise with Celebrity Cruises. You can expect to spend three days exploring Royal Naval Dockyard, plus three days at sea to enjoy the amenities on your ship. You’ll also take in some scenic cruising around the Statue of Liberty at the start of your voyage.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Nicola Wood manages U.S. News’ Best Cruise Lines rankings — so she always has her finger on the pulse of the cruise industry. She has more than a decade of writing and editing experience, and she’s been interviewed by media outlets including CNBC, the Frommer’s Travel Show and MarketWatch for her cruise expertise.

You might also be interested in:

— Exotic Destinations That Don’t Require a Passport

— Why It’s Best to Cruise With a Passport

— How to Get a Passport for Kids

— Best Labor Day Cruises

— Best Places to Go for July Fourth

More from U.S. News

How to Get a Passport for Kids

The Ultimate Cruise Packing List for 2026 (Print-Ready)

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No Passport? No Problem: 5 Fun “Closed-Loop” Cruises to Book Now originally appeared on usnews.com