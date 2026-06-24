MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $976.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.5 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $928 million to $968 million for the fiscal first quarter.

MillerKnoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.13 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLKN

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