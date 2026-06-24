Micron: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $28.24 billion.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $24.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $25.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $21.39 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $41.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Micron expects its per-share earnings to range from $30 to $32.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $49 billion to $51 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MU

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