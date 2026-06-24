Methode: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFILED, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFILED, Mich. (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $400,000 in its…

SOUTHFILED, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFILED, Mich. (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $400,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Southfiled, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $298.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.7 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

Methode expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion.

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