LiveOne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents.

The company posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $77.1 million.

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