Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Tuesday reported net income of $369,000 in…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Tuesday reported net income of $369,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAKE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.