Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported net income of $73.1 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported net income of $73.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.40 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $768.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $759.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $277.4 million, or $5.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Korn/Ferry said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million to $745 million.

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