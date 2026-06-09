I’m a Cruise Addict. Are Cruise Line Cards Ever Worth It?

Dear Clever Credit, I’ve just been on my first cruise and I am HOOKED. I’d like to book more so…

Dear Clever Credit,

I’ve just been on my first cruise and I am HOOKED. I’d like to book more so I’ve started looking into credit cards just for cruises. But are they really worth it? Or would I be better off with a more general travel card?

Signed,

Hooked on the Seven Seas

Dear Seven Seas,

You’re not the only one interested in cruising into the summer! According to Bank of America, 34% of Americans are planning to set sail in the next 12 months. And Gen Z is leading that charge with 57%, followed by 44% of millennials and 25% of Gen Xers.

But are cruise credit cards actually worth it? Let’s compare a couple to general travel cards to find out.

Royal ONE Visa Royal ONE Plus Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Welcome Bonus 45,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 90 days 70,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days 60,000 online bonus points — a $600 value — after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Annual Fee $0 $99 $95 $95 Rewards Rate — Three points per $1 spent on eligible Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea purchases — Two points on eligible grocery, gas and EV charging station purchases — One point on all other purchases — Four points per $1 spent on eligible Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea purchases — Two points on eligible airline, hotel, dining, grocery, gas and EV charging station purchases — One point on all other purchases — Two points per $1 spent on travel and dining purchases — 1.5 points on all other purchases — Five points per $1 spent on travel purchased through Chase Travel? — Three points on dining, select streaming services and online groceries — Two points on all other travel purchases — One point on all other purchases

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

As you can see, the Royal ONE Plus is a good option, but a general travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers a higher rewards rate at a similar cost. In addition, if you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can actually earn an additional bonus on your purchases, depending on your member tier.

Now these are just a couple of other comparable travel cards based on annual fees. General travel cards come with more travel protections and perks — and the higher the annual fee, the more benefits you have. If that’s something you’re interested in, I suggest the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the American Express Platinum Card®. Both offer a plethora of travel perks and benefits you just can’t get with another credit card. Narrow down your preferred cruise lines and research if their co-branded cards offer the rewards and protections you need. You’ll most likely get more value from a general travel card, along with more flexibility in your booking and purchase power. Remember, you want a card that rewards you all the time, not to gather dust in your wallet if you only book a few cruises a year.

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I’m a Cruise Addict. Are Cruise Line Cards Ever Worth It? originally appeared on usnews.com