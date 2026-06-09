I’m a Cruise Addict. Are Cruise Line Cards Ever Worth It?

Dear Clever Credit,
I’ve just been on my first cruise and I am HOOKED. I’d like to book more so I’ve started looking into credit cards just for cruises. But are they really worth it? Or would I be better off with a more general travel card?
Signed,
Hooked on the Seven Seas
Dear Seven Seas,
You’re not the only one interested in cruising into the summer! According to Bank of America, 34% of Americans are planning to set sail in the next 12 months. And Gen Z is leading that charge with 57%, followed by 44% of millennials and 25% of Gen Xers.
But are cruise credit cards actually worth it? Let’s compare a couple to general travel cards to find out.
|Royal ONE Visa
|Royal ONE Plus
|Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
|Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|Welcome Bonus
|45,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 90 days
|70,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days
|60,000 online bonus points — a $600 value — after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
|Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Annual Fee
|$0
|$99
|$95
|$95
|Rewards Rate
|
— Three points per $1 spent on eligible Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea purchases
— Two points on eligible grocery, gas and EV charging station purchases
— One point on all other purchases
|
— Four points per $1 spent on eligible Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea purchases
— Two points on eligible airline, hotel, dining, grocery, gas and EV charging station purchases
— One point on all other purchases
|
— Two points per $1 spent on travel and dining purchases
— 1.5 points on all other purchases
|
— Five points per $1 spent on travel purchased through Chase Travel?
— Three points on dining, select streaming services and online groceries
— Two points on all other travel purchases
— One point on all other purchases
[Read: Travel Credit Cards]
As you can see, the Royal ONE Plus is a good option, but a general travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers a higher rewards rate at a similar cost. In addition, if you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can actually earn an additional bonus on your purchases, depending on your member tier.
Now these are just a couple of other comparable travel cards based on annual fees. General travel cards come with more travel protections and perks — and the higher the annual fee, the more benefits you have. If that’s something you’re interested in, I suggest the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the American Express Platinum Card®. Both offer a plethora of travel perks and benefits you just can’t get with another credit card. Narrow down your preferred cruise lines and research if their co-branded cards offer the rewards and protections you need. You’ll most likely get more value from a general travel card, along with more flexibility in your booking and purchase power. Remember, you want a card that rewards you all the time, not to gather dust in your wallet if you only book a few cruises a year.
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I’m a Cruise Addict. Are Cruise Line Cards Ever Worth It? originally appeared on usnews.com