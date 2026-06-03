How to Nail Your MBA Interview

After spending months preparing applications, MBA candidates face one last hurdle: the admissions interview. Knowing how to prepare, what to…

After spending months preparing applications, MBA candidates face one last hurdle: the admissions interview. Knowing how to prepare, what to say and how to present yourself can help you make a lasting impression on admissions committees.

“Think of the interview as a test drive. A car can look great in the showroom, but you don’t know what it’s like on the road until you’ve been behind the wheel. The interview is your chance to help them visualize how you’ll fit in the classroom,” says Barbara Coward, founder and principal of MBA 360 Admissions.

To maximize your chance of success as an MBA applicant, consider these nine expert-backed strategies for excelling in the admissions interview.

Refresh Your Memory Beforehand

It’s likely been a while since you submitted your MBA application, so “revisit your materials, particularly your resume and application essays,” says MBA admissions consultant Pamela Jaffe, co-founder of MBA Pathfinders.

For schools that conduct non-blind interviews, typically with admissions staff who have reviewed your application, “be sure you can speak to and defend any points in your essays,” Jaffe says.

Laura Nelson, co-founder and MBA admissions consultant for MBA Pathfinders, recommends that you “revisit your notes from conversations with students and alumni of the program so that you can discuss relevant insights as you make your case for why you’re interested in the program.”

[How to Convince MBA Programs You’re a Good Fit]

Prepare to Answer Tough Questions

Answer the question your interviewer asks and be ready for difficult questions.

“Practice your responses to motivational questions and behavioral questions,” Nelson says.

“Why MBA?” and “Why this school?” and “Why now?” are examples of motivational questions.

“Behavioral questions often start with the phrase ‘Tell me about a time…’ and should share a specific example,” Nelson says.

Don’t over-rehearse, since admissions committees will know, she adds. “The admissions committee is interested in meeting you, the person behind your application. It’s OK to show some personality, and you’re not expected to respond perfectly.”

Cultivate Confidence

Be sure of yourself and what you bring, experts say.

“One of my favorite defining principles … is “confidence without arrogance,” Coward says. “That’s the balance you want to strike in an interview, regardless of where you apply.”

Admissions committees value character and self-awareness as much as polish. Candidates who appear overly certain of themselves may be seen as inflexible, closed to new ideas or lacking a growth mindset, Coward says.

“If nerves are getting the better of you, here’s a reframe that helps many of my clients: think of your contribution as a gift. You’re bringing something to your future cohort that others haven’t experienced. Confidence isn’t about you, it’s about what you’re offering everyone else.”

[READ: 7 Qualities to Show During MBA Interviews]

Develop a Clear Pitch

You should be able to clearly explain why you want an MBA, what you hope to gain from it and what unique experiences and perspectives you will bring to the program.

Know the difference between “Tell me about yourself” and “Walk me through your resume,” Nelson says.

“Then, practice how you’ll respond. Make sure your answer is no longer than two minutes. It’s an elevator pitch. Leave them wanting more.”

Tell Success Stories

Don’t tell stories with the aim to impress, experts say.

“Tell them to help the interviewer understand who you are and what you bring to the cohort,” Coward says.

The interview is less about showcasing success and more about demonstrating how your experiences can enrich the learning of your classmates.

“The interview is not a dog and pony show,” Coward says. “It’s a preview of how you’ll show up in a classroom of peers and how what you’ve done can help everyone else do more.”

Adjust to Your Interview Format

People often respond well to those who match their communication style and energy, so it can help to adapt to the interviewer and interview format, Coward says.

“It’s worth thinking about before you walk into any interview.”

Do some research before your interview. For example, if you’re meeting with an admissions officer, watch a video, read an article or browse their LinkedIn posts to get a sense of their communication style and priorities to better understand the conversation you’re walking into, Coward says.

“None of this is about gaming the interview. It’s about doing your homework so the conversation can be genuine so that the interviewer can easily receive and understand how you will show up on campus.”

[READ: 3 Ways to Recover From a Bad MBA Interview]

Be Authentic

If you’re naturally soft-spoken or come from a culture that values humility, don’t feel compelled to adopt an overly assertive style. Business schools value authenticity, not a one-size-fits-all leadership persona, Coward says.

Business schools seek diverse cohorts with varied backgrounds and perspectives. The strongest connections happen when you show up as your authentic self, she says.

“Picture an investment banker, Navy SEAL and Taylor Swift trading perspectives on a case study about Anthropic.” That’s the kind of diversity business schools intentionally cultivate, she says, “allowing students to learn from vastly different worlds and viewpoints to tackle today’s complex business problems.”

Avoid Long-Winded Comments

“This is one of the most important tips on the list, and it’s where I see applicants struggle the most in mock interviews,” Coward says.

A common interview question is, “Walk me through your resume.” If your answer takes 10 to 15 minutes in a 30-minute interview, it can signal poor judgment, she says.

“The interviewer is now thinking, ‘How are we going to get through the rest of my questions?’ They’re evaluating your judgment in real time,” Coward says.

The details that matter most to you may not be the ones that matter to the interviewer. Their goal is to quickly understand who you are, so make your story easy to follow, Coward says.

“Being efficient with your words, getting to the point cleanly, is a skill that’s deeply valued in leadership and in business.”

Ask Thoughtful Questions

Come to the interview prepared with questions to ask your interviewer, but adjust them according to your actual conversation, experts say.

“Ask unique questions that don’t sound canned,” Jaffe says. “Be sure they are appropriate to your audience and keep your questions open-ended to be sure the interviewer can both answer them and to keep the conversation going.”

Focus on the interviewer’s experiences rather than facts you can find online.

Consider asking a question about something you’re genuinely curious about, Coward says. “The interview is about you, but it doesn’t have to be only about you. After all, the MBA is a team-based program. Show curiosity in others.”

For example, questions about how the school has evolved during your interviewer’s tenure, their favorite aspects of working there or memorable admissions experiences can lead to more authentic conversations.

“The interview isn’t a stage, it’s a conversation,” Coward says. “What you ask is just as telling as what you answer.”

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How to Nail Your MBA Interview originally appeared on usnews.com