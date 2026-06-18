How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/18/2026

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, taking back most of their losses from a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose…

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, taking back most of their losses from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.

Crude oil prices wavered after the United States and Iran signed an agreement to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market. Yields had risen a day earlier in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates this year in an effort to fight inflation.

U.S. markets will be closed Friday for Juneteenth.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 80.48 points, or 1.1%, to 7,500.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.15 points, or 0.1%, to 51,564.70.

The Nasdaq composite rose 496.28 points, or 1.9%, to 26,517.93.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 61.78 points, or 2.1% to 2,979.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 69.12 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow rose 362.44 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 629.09 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 rose 35.77 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 655.08 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is up 3,501.41 points, or 7.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,275.94 points, or 14.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 497.86 points, or 20.1%.

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