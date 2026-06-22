HawkEye 360: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HawkEye 360 Inc. (HAWK) on Monday reported a loss of $9 million…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HawkEye 360 Inc. (HAWK) on Monday reported a loss of $9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.14. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 45 cents per share.

The defense technology company posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.3 million.

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