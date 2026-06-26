Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 2.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 2.5 cents at $4.12 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 11.25 cents at $5.77 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 2 cents at $2.77 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 3.5 cents at $11.24 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.32 cent at $2.58 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 3.75 cents at $3.70 a pound. Jul. hogs was off 0.32 cent at $.93 a pound.

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