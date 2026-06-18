Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 2.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 2.25 cents at $4.17 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 8.25 cents at $6.05 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 6 cents at $3.14 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 10 cents at $11.22 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.42 cent at $2.55 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.32 cent at $3.67 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.18 cent at $.95 a pound.

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