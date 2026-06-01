Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.46 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 2.5 cents at $6.13 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 1.75 cents at $3.57 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.87 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.95 cent at $2.49 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.53 cent at $3.48 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.15 cent at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.