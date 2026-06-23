Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.5 cents at $4.10 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 9.5 cents at $5.88 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 0.5 cent at $3.03 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $11.16 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.55 cent at $2.55 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 2.62 cents at $3.68 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.15 cent at $.94 a pound.

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