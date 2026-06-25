Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 8.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 8.75 cents at $4.15 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 5.5 cents at $5.91 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 7.5 cents at $2.74 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 21 cents at $11.28 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.57 cent at $2.58 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 2.08 cents at $3.73 a pound. Jul. hogs was off 0.6 cent at $.93 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.