Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 1.25 cents at $4.20 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $6.13 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.32 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.2 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.82 cent at $3.67 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.15 cent at $.95 a pound.

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