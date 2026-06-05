Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.24 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.82 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 2.75 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 0.75 cent at $11.30 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.82 cent at $2.50 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.32 cents at $3.55 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.47 cent at $.95 a pound.

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