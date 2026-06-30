Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.02 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.5 cent at $5.69 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 4.25 cents at $2.64 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $11.09 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.08 cent at $2.57 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.45 cent at $3.67 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.23 cent at $.94 a pound.

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