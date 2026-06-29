Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.12 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 2.75 cents at $5.81 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 1 cent at $2.78 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 1.5 cents at $11.25 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.1 cent at $2.57 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.70 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.2 cent at $.93 a pound.

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