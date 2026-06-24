Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.10 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $5.88 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.02 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.17 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.45 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.63 cent at $3.69 a pound. Jul. hogs was unchanged at $.94 a pound.

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