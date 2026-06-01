Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.5 cents at $4.45 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 4.75 cents at $6.08 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 10.25 cents at $3.47 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 5.5 cents at $11.81 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.38 cent at $2.49 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 3.28 cents at $3.51 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.65 cent at $.95 a pound.

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