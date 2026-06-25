Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 1 cents at $4.06 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.85 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 1 cents at $2.82 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 1.75 cents at $11.07 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1 cent at $2.57 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.18 cents at $3.75 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.4 cent at $.93 a pound.

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