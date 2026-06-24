Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 4 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 4 cents at $4.06 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 2 cents at $5.86 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 17.25 cents at $2.85 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 9.25 cents at $11.08 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.57 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 4.45 cents at $3.73 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.52 cent at $.94 a pound.

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