Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 6.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 6.25 cents at $4.11 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 9.25 cents at $5.97 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 13.5 cents at $3.02 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 9.5 cents at $11.15 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.6 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.68 cents at $3.71 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.4 cent at $.95 a pound.

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