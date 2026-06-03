Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 10 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 10 cents at $4.31 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 16.25 cents at $5.87 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 8.75 cents at $3.27 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 14 cents at $11.54 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $2.47 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 3.18 cents at $3.43 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 0.45 cent at $.96 a pound.

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