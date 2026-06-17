Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 7 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 7 cents at $4.21 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 17.75 cents at $6.13 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 2 cents at $3.07 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 3.5 cents at $11.34 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.67 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.38 cent at $3.67 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.2 cent at $.95 a pound.

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