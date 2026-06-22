Fervo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Fervo Energy Co. (FRVO) on Monday reported a loss of $35.3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Fervo Energy Co. (FRVO) on Monday reported a loss of $35.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $3.72.

The geothermal energy developer posted revenue of $61,000 in the period.

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