FedEx: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.6 billion.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.6 billion.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $6.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.91 per share.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $25.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.43 billion, or $18.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $94.72 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.90 to $18.10 per share.

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