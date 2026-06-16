Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

The S&P 500 has had an excellent performance so far in President Donald Trump’s second term. Critics have questioned the…

The S&P 500 has had an excellent performance so far in President Donald Trump’s second term. Critics have questioned the potential disruptive impact Trump’s policies could have on the economy and Americans’ stock portfolios. However, Trump himself owns a number of individual common stocks and has a history of closely monitoring the market. Trump’s track record as a real estate mogul and businessman has been rocky at times, but his net worth is currently $6.1 billion, according to Forbes.

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Americans looking to invest like Trump can buy these eight Trump stocks included in his latest financial disclosures:

Investment Ownership stake Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT) ~$980 million Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC) >$5 million Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) >$615,000 Apple Inc. (AAPL) >$2.7 million Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) >$1.58 million Oracle Corp. (ORCL) >$200,000 Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) >$1 million Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) >$1.5 million Various crypto investments ~$1 billion

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company that prioritizes free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. Trump is a major stakeholder of Trump Media, owning 114.75 million shares representing about 41% of the company. Trump Media shocked Wall Street in December 2025 by announcing a merger with nuclear fusion power company TAE Technologies, making Trump Media one of the only publicly traded fusion companies. Today, Trump’s stake in Trump Media is worth around $980 million.

Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty business development company that invests in debt and equity of middle-market commercial enterprises. The company specifically looks for investment opportunities that have favorable risk profiles, including senior secured, subordinated or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Blue Owl’s goal is to generate income that can be distributed to shareholders as dividends. OBDC shares have a 12.8% dividend yield, making it an extremely attractive income source. Blue Owl Capital Corp. is an affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), another top Trump investment. Trump holds more than $5 million worth of OBDC stock.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Despite his frequent public criticisms of Big Tech, Trump also holds large stakes in several popular U.S. technology stocks. Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, AI applications and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. Trump’s export restrictions initially prevented Nvidia from selling its advanced H200 high-bandwidth memory artificial intelligence chips to China, but the administration subsequently announced H200 chip sales are now allowed if the U.S. government is paid a 25% fee. Trump’s most recent reported Nvidia investment was a $500,000 stock purchase in March 2026.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In exchange for agreeing to invest $100 billion in U.S. jobs and suppliers in 2025, Apple secured an exemption to Trump’s semiconductor tariffs. The White House website also includes Apple’s pledge to invest $600 billion in U.S. manufacturing and workforce training in its running list of Trump’s second-term accomplishments. Trump’s most recent Apple stock purchase was a more than $100,000 buy in March 2026.

[Read: 7 Best Space Stocks and ETFs to Buy in 2026]

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. At a November 2017 White House event with Trump, Broadcom announced it would be relocating its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S., a move that Trump praised as “a great day for the American worker.” Just days later, Broadcom began negotiations to acquire U.S.-based Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM). Trump ultimately rejected the deal via executive order in March 2018, citing national security risk concerns. Nevertheless, Trump is heavily invested in Broadcom in his personal accounts, including his most recent purchase of more than $15,000 in stock in March 2026.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Oracle is one of the world’s largest enterprise software and cloud services providers, specializing in database management software. Oracle co-founder and former CEO Larry Ellison has a long history of supporting Trump, and Trump has reportedly repeatedly returned the favors. Oracle stock jumped in early 2025 when the Trump administration announced Oracle’s involvement in the $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure program. In June 2026, the Trump administration announced a new contract for Oracle to provide HR software for agencies across the government. Trump’s most recent ORCL stock purchase was a buy of at least $15,000 in March 2026.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Dell Technologies manufactures information technology hardware and software and provides services in both traditional infrastructure and emerging, multi-cloud technologies. In December 2025, Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to fund “Trump Accounts,” providing $250 investment accounts for 25 million American children. Five months later, Trump thanked the Dells by name and told Americans to “go out and buy Dell,” words that catapulted Dell’s stock to new all-time highs. In May 2026, Dell announced a $9.7 billion government contract to provide software to the U.S. military. Trump bought more than $1 million of DELL stock in February 2026.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. In January 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and president Brad Smith met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss technology and cybersecurity. In May 2025, Trump’s Federal Trade Commission dropped a lawsuit against Microsoft challenging Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft recently filed a brief encouraging a court to block the Trump administration’s designation of Anthropic’s AI technology as a national security risk. Trump most recently purchased at least $15,000 in MSFT stock on March 26, 2026.

Various Crypto Investments

Outside of stocks, Trump also has several cryptocurrency investments. Trump reportedly holds approximately 15.75 billion WLFI tokens representing a roughly $960 million stake in crypto firm World Liberty Financial. He also has a 70% stake in DT Marks DEFI LLC, which itself holds a roughly 40% stake in World Liberty Financial. A 2025 cryptocurrency partnership between World Liberty Financial and Alt5 Sigma, which is now AI Financial Corp. (AIFC), earned the Trump family roughly $500 million, while AI Financial’s stock price has subsequently collapsed by more than 90%. Companies affiliated with Trump famously launched $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins in January 2025. Trump Organization affiliates and investment interests own about 80% of the $TRUMP coins. Trump also has indirect exposure to Bitcoin via Trump Media, which holds 9,542 BTC worth over $588 million. Finally, Trump has disclosed two cryptocurrency wallets holding Ethereum worth over $1 million.

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Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President originally appeared on usnews.com