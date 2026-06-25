Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $404.9 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.63 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.21 billion, or $10.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.21 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings to be $11.10 to $11.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.6 billion to $13.75 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI

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