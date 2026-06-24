Daktronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.4 million in its…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 27 cents per share.

The video display maker posted revenue of $208.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.4 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $838.7 million.

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