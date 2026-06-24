Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported net income of $280,000 in…

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported net income of $280,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.8 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $82.3 million.

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