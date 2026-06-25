Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $173…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $173 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMC

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