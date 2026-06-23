Cerebras: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Cerebras Systems Inc. (CBRS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14 million…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Cerebras Systems Inc. (CBRS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14 million in its first quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The artificial intelligence hardware and infrastructure company posted revenue of $193.4 million in the period.

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