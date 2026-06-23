Carnival: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $537 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $537 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $6.66 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.64 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCL

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