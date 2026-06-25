Capstone Green: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) on Thursday reported profit of…

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) on Thursday reported profit of $1.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Van Nuys, California-based company said it had net loss of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.8 million, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $106 million.

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