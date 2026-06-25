BlackBerry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $8.5 million.…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $152.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, BlackBerry expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $148 million for the fiscal second quarter.

BlackBerry expects full-year earnings in the range of 16 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $594 million to $621 million.

BlackBerry shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 99% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BB

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