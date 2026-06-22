Banning Wall Street From Buying Houses? Inside the Sweeping Bipartisan Housing Bill Headed to Trump

Finally, something we can all agree on: Housing in America has become prohibitively expensive. And it’s not just because mortgage…

Finally, something we can all agree on: Housing in America has become prohibitively expensive. And it’s not just because mortgage rates are marching toward the 7% mark once again. Home prices have increased by about 50% since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

While lower mortgage rates would ease the pain of crushing monthly payments, rates aren’t headed lower anytime soon — and the housing crisis can’t be fixed by interest rates alone. The solution should tackle the problem from several angles, from increased housing supply to more homebuyer grant funds and financial education.

Enter the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a wide-reaching statute that has big implications for the future of housing in America. The bill has a level of bipartisan support rarely seen in modern Congress. Both chambers overwhelmingly passed earlier versions of the bill. This final reconciled package gained Senate approval on June 22 in an 85-5 vote. The bill now heads back to the House for a final vote.

This massive legislation enacts many changes, from a ban on institutional investors buying up the nation’s housing stock to relaxed regulations on manufactured housing. Here’s what consumers should know about the bill as it appears poised to reach President Donald Trump’s desk.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act: What’s Packed Inside the Bill?

To read and fully comprehend the text of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, you would probably benefit from a law degree. For the average consumer’s purposes, here are a few of the most significant pieces of the legislation:

A Ban on Corporate Investors Buying Single-Family Homes

“Covered large institutional investors,” defined as those that control 350 or more single-family homes, cannot purchase additional single-family homes. Violators face a fine of up to $1 million or three times the property’s price. However, it’s important to note that institutional investors only own about 2% of the single-family rental housing stock nationally, according to the Government Accountability Office. The percentage is much higher in some cities, particularly in the Southeast.

Increased Access to Small-Dollar Mortgages

The bill establishes a four-year pilot program aimed at making Federal Housing Administration loans of less than $100,000 more viable to lenders and borrowers. That includes direct payments from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to lenders to encourage small-dollar lending.

Establishing a Federal Mandate for Appraisal Disputes

Currently, there’s no standardized process for reconsiderations of value, or ROVs, when an appraisal comes in lower (or higher) than expected. The bill establishes a strict requirement that the major housing agencies must implement. Like many of the bill’s changes, however, this only applies to government-insured mortgages.

Higher Loan Limits on FHA-Insured Mortgages for Multifamily Properties

This measure is designed to promote more building — and thus, increase housing supply — by increasing the amount developers can borrow to construct high-density housing. Before this legislation, the baseline caps on FHA multifamily mortgages hadn’t been updated by Congress since 2003.

Relaxing Regulations on Manufactured Homes

In another effort to boost housing supply, the bill removes a rule requiring manufactured homes to be built on a steel frame known as a “permanent chassis.” By removing the chassis requirement, the bill eliminates a cost barrier and allows for denser vertical construction of manufactured homes — something made possible by improving technology.

Again, this is only a fraction of what’s included in the bill. The Bipartisan Policy Center, a nonprofit think tank founded in 2007 by former Senate majority leaders, offers a comprehensive read into what’s included.

How a Bipartisan Alliance Advanced This Major Housing Bill

In an attempt to mitigate the housing affordability crisis, the Senate drafted the ROAD to Housing Act. “ROAD” stands for Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream.

The legislation was introduced by Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina in September 2025. The bipartisan bill was co-written by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Scott is the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee and Warren is a senior member.

At the same time, the House was working on the Housing for the 21st Century Act, introduced in December 2025 by Republican Rep. French Hill of Arkansas and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, both of whom serve on the House Committee on Financial Services.

The Senate passed the original iteration of the ROAD to Housing Act and sent it to the House, where it spurred negotiations between both chambers of Congress and the White House. This led to a compromise amendment that combined the bills into the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act in early March 2026.

The bill lingered until late May as lawmakers worked to revise language that industry trade groups, including the Mortgage Bankers Association, said would have prohibited growth in the housing sector. Most notably, the version of the bill that the House passed on May 20 removed language that restricted built-to-rent housing requiring large investors to sell off newly built homes within seven years.

With those revisions, the bill now has the support of key players in the housing industry.

“Enactment of these reforms would expand housing opportunities, lower costs, help more Americans achieve and sustain homeownership, and support a healthier, more affordable rental housing market for families across the country,” MBA President Bob Broeksmit says in a statement.

[Read: Best Mortgage Lenders]

Once the bill passes through Congress, it needs Trump’s signature to become law. It’s likely that he would sign it, given the overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

In fact, the president called on Congress to pass the bill in a June 12 proclamation, calling the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act “the most comprehensive and consequential housing legislation in the history of our country.”

Whatever happens next with the bill, it represents one of the most significant bipartisan efforts to address the housing market in years.

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Banning Wall Street From Buying Houses? Inside the Sweeping Bipartisan Housing Bill Headed to Trump originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/23/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.