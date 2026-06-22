Live Radio
Home » Latest News » AIAI Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AIAI Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 22, 2026, 4:47 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AIAI Holdings Corp. (AIAI) on Monday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $2,717.66 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIAI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up